Governor candidate Charles Herbster sues Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the Charles Herbster campaign announced that Herbster has filed a lawsuit in the Johnson County District Court against Republican State Sen. Julie Slama.

The Clerk of the District Court confirmed with 3 News Now that a filing had been received. The public document is embedded below. Herbster said that the amount he is suing for will be decided at trial.

Herbster, the Conklin Company CEO who is running as a GOP candidate for governor, was accused of sexual assault by eight women including Slama in a bombshell article published by the independent online news source, the Nebraska Examiner. The gubernatorial candidate vehemently denied the allegations later that day on conservative radio show KFAB with Ian Swanson after Slama also appeared on the show to explain the allegations. He also appeared for the first time on camera Wednesday for a self-arranged press conference to reiterate his stance.

“As set forth in my lawsuit, the false accusations and attacks on my character are part of a greater scheme calculated to try and defeat my candidacy," a campaign press release quoted Herbster as saying. "I will not stop fighting until the truth is told and my name is cleared.”

The release went on to say, "given the false allegations made against him, Mr. Herbster is left with no other option to clear his name and restore his reputation than to pursue legal action."

3 News Now has reached out to Slama for comment.

This situation is developing. We will update the story when more information becomes available.

This is the filing document provided by the Herbster campaign.

