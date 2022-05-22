Governor Ricketts makes trip to Georgia to support Brian Kemp

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Governor Pete Ricketts was in Georgia on Saturday in support of Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign.

The two governor's held a "Get Out the Vote" cookout.

Two Republican front-runners are hoping to clinch primary victories in Georgia.

Candidates in the state were making their final pitches to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor and U.S. senator on Tuesday without runoffs.

Walker was scheduled to rally later Saturday in Columbus. For Kemp, an outright win would be vindication after months of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

