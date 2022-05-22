Watch
Governor Ricketts makes trip to Georgia to support Brian Kemp

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 13:22:02-04

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Governor Pete Ricketts was in Georgia on Saturday in support of Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign.

The two governor's held a "Get Out the Vote" cookout.

Two Republican front-runners are hoping to clinch primary victories in Georgia.

Candidates in the state were making their final pitches to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor and U.S. senator on Tuesday without runoffs.

Walker was scheduled to rally later Saturday in Columbus. For Kemp, an outright win would be vindication after months of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

