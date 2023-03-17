Hearing on amendment protecting abortion rights in Nebraska constitution held Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — State Senator Megan Hunt is proposing amendments to protect abortion rights in Nebraska's constitution.

The Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing on the amendments Thursday.

During her testimony, Hunt said she wants to put the issue to Nebraska voters.

"We've known that a bill like LB626 was coming. I've been a part of ongoing discussions with advocates about how best to meet these attacks on abortion rights, and those conversations prompted me to introduce this pair of CA's to give Nebraskans an opportunity to vote on the issue," said Hunt.

LB 626 seeks to restrict abortions to six weeks into pregnancy, which is when abortion rights advocates say many women don't even know they're pregnant yet.

Its fate in the legislature is unclear after Senator Merv Riepe, a supporter of abortion restrictions, introduced an amendment to limit abortions starting at 12 weeks.

