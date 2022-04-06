Herbster, Lindstrom, Thibodeau attend Republican primary gubernatorial forum; Pillen skips

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska GOP candidates for governor were invited to a Republican Primary Gubernatorial Forum hosted by the Greater Omaha Chamber at the University of Nebraska Omaha Scott Conference Center on Wednesday.

The candidates fielded questions related to immigration, improving Nebraska, education, environmental concerns, racial equity and a variety of other topics.

Brett Lindstrom, Charles Herbster and Thresa Thibodeau were in attendance. Jim Pillen was the only Republican candidate to not be in attendance.

While this was not an open debate, the candidates answered questions about both Nebraska's future and the people within the state.

Lindstrom, as he said in his final statement, is focused on infrastructure and the protection of personal freedoms. He also touted his experience as a plus for voters.

Herbster focused on "branding" for Nebraska, immigration enforcement as well as the modernization of the current tax code.

Thibadeau cited taxes, education and concern from residents that lawmakers do not listen to them. She went on to say early in the forum that "I get it, I get what everyday Nebraskans are going through."

3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper was at the forum and provided a play-by-play of the candidate's responses on Twitter, which you can see below.

