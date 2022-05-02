Herbster, Trump and other speakers gather in Greenwood for Save America rally

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — Supporters of Charles W. Herbster and former president Donald Trump showed up at the I-80 speedway Sunday for the Save America Rally, the event rescheduled after Friday night's severe weather.

Herbster, a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, met with a crowd of his supporters ahead of the primary.

"I’ve been doing pictures, shaking hands, people can’t wait until the rally gets started," Herbster said.

The event featured a number of speakers. Spectators said they were eager to hear from both Trump and Herbster.

"I met Herbster a couple times," Nita Lechner, an attendee said. "I really like him like his message and I love Trump!"

As the primary draws near, supporters of Herbster said they were aware of the controversy surrounding him involving allegations of sexual abuse.

"I want to know his opinions on the news and media that’s going on right now," McKenna Kisela, an attendee said. "I know him and Gov. Pete Ricketts don’t get along very well so I just want to know what he has to say about all that."

Attendee Sean Juett said he questioned the timing of the allegations ahead of the primary.

"As a human being I hope it’s not true," Juett said. "You have to question everything."

Herbster did not address the allegations at the rally.

Nebraska voters head to the polls Tuesday, May 10.

