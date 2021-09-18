Iowa AG Miller announces bid for re-election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced his bid for re-election on Saturday.

“It is with humble gratitude and great excitement that I seek another term as Iowa’s Attorney General,” said Miller, who turned 77 last month. “My life’s work has been to serve Iowa as ‘the people’s lawyer,’ reading our laws in a fair and accurate manner, and striving to do what is right for every Iowan. I seek another term based on my record of accomplishments serving this state, and because now more than ever, it is critical that the Attorney General remains a steadfast independent voice in our government.”

The Dubuque native has served as Attorney General since being first elected in 1978, except for four years when he was in private practice as a partner at the Des Moines office of the Faegre & Benson Law Firm (1991-94).

Miller garnered a whopping 76.5% of the vote in the 2018 race.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.