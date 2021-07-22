Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley's seat

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 3 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, and Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, center, smile during a campaign rally at the University of Dubuque, in Dubuque, Iowa. Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat. The one-term former congresswoman hopes her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden, Abby Finkenauer
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:44:12-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat.

The one-term former congresswoman hopes her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years.

Finkenauer spoke to The Associated Press about her plans before formally announcing her candidacy by video Thursday morning. The 32-year-old offers a stark contrast to the 87-year-old Grassley, who was elected to his first Senate term eight years before Finkenauer was born.

Despite losing her House seat in 2020 after one term, Finkenauer remains a youthful prospect in the Iowa Democratic Party, which has struggled to produce a new generation for statewide office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018