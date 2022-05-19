Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Iowa Gov. Reynolds campaign collects an additional $1.2 million in contributions

Gov Kim Reynolds.jpeg
Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on April 13, 2022. Reynolds' campaign collected more than $1.2 million in contributions during the past five months.
Gov Kim Reynolds.jpeg
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 14:13:41-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds raised more than $1.2 million in campaign contributions during 2022, bringing her total campaign fundraising to just over $6 million.

The fundraising is detailed in the latest public-disclosure reports the Reynolds campaign filed on Thursday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

The reports show that the GOP governor’s campaign raised $1,279,523 since Jan. 1, and spent $1,074,432 during that same period. The campaign still has $4,985,617 in cash on hand.

Reynolds’ biggest contributors so far this year include:

  • Mike Wells, LeMars (Wells Enterprises/Wells Blue Bunny CEO: $30,000 donated on May 3.
  • Kent Gage, Muscatine (Kent Corp. CEO): $30,000 donated on Jan. 29.
  • Robert D. Kern Private Revocable Trust, Waukesha, WI: $25,000 donated on Feb. 3.
  • Daniel Rupprecht, West Des Moines (R&R Realty Group, founder): $25,000 donated on Feb. 4.
  • Kurt Croell, Lawler (Croell Inc. concrete company, president): $25,000 donated on Feb. 11.
  • Bruce Rastetter, Hubbard (Hawkeye Energy Holdings founder, former Board of Regents chair): $25,000 donated on March 3.
  • Casey Fenton, Sioux City (Fenton Construction, president): $25,000 donated on March 17.
  • Dave Edwards, Council Bluffs (Edwards Auto Group, founder): $25,000 donated on March 18.
  • Dennis Albaugh, Ankeny (Albaugh LLC ag products chairman): $25,000 donated on April 18.

Reynolds’ opponent in the November election is Deidre DeJear, a Democrat. She has yet to file a campaign-disclosure report covering the past five months. Her most recent report, filed in January, indicated she had raised $279,376 in cash at that point and had spent all but $8,547.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018