Iowa Gov. Reynolds campaign collects an additional $1.2 million in contributions

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds raised more than $1.2 million in campaign contributions during 2022, bringing her total campaign fundraising to just over $6 million.

The fundraising is detailed in the latest public-disclosure reports the Reynolds campaign filed on Thursday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

The reports show that the GOP governor’s campaign raised $1,279,523 since Jan. 1, and spent $1,074,432 during that same period. The campaign still has $4,985,617 in cash on hand.

Reynolds’ biggest contributors so far this year include:

Mike Wells, LeMars (Wells Enterprises/Wells Blue Bunny CEO: $30,000 donated on May 3.

Kent Gage, Muscatine (Kent Corp. CEO): $30,000 donated on Jan. 29.

Robert D. Kern Private Revocable Trust, Waukesha, WI: $25,000 donated on Feb. 3.

Daniel Rupprecht, West Des Moines (R&R Realty Group, founder): $25,000 donated on Feb. 4.

Kurt Croell, Lawler (Croell Inc. concrete company, president): $25,000 donated on Feb. 11.

Bruce Rastetter, Hubbard (Hawkeye Energy Holdings founder, former Board of Regents chair): $25,000 donated on March 3.

Casey Fenton, Sioux City (Fenton Construction, president): $25,000 donated on March 17.

Dave Edwards, Council Bluffs (Edwards Auto Group, founder): $25,000 donated on March 18.

Dennis Albaugh, Ankeny (Albaugh LLC ag products chairman): $25,000 donated on April 18.

Reynolds’ opponent in the November election is Deidre DeJear, a Democrat. She has yet to file a campaign-disclosure report covering the past five months. Her most recent report, filed in January, indicated she had raised $279,376 in cash at that point and had spent all but $8,547.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence.

