Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects $95M in virus testing money

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she rejected $95 million in federal money for coronavirus testing in schools because she didn’t think there was a need for the funding.

Reynolds, a Republican, announced her decision on a Thursday night Fox News show and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for offering the money aimed at expanding testing.

The Republican Party of Iowa praised Reynolds’ decision, saying the Biden administration had failed in its efforts to return students to in-person classrooms but Reynolds had succeeded.

Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand criticized the governor for “playing politics with Iowans’ health and tax dollars."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.