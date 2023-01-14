Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sworn in on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg were sworn into their second terms Friday morning.

The ceremony began with a procession that included state department heads, judges, former governor Terry Branstad, the leadership of the Iowa general assembly and the governor, lt. governor and their families.

After their oaths of office, Reynolds said how much it meant to her to serve the state of Iowa. She added that she hasn't done it alone.

"Thank you Iowans for the trust you have placed in me and for giving me the indescribable honor as serving as the governor of this great state. Everything we have accomplished over the last 4 years and everything to come begins and ends with your unwavering support," said Reynolds.

Celebrations continued with a reception and inaugural ball.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.