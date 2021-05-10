Iowa governor removes leader of nursing home for veterans

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has removed the chief executive of the state’s nursing home for veterans and their spouses, months after praising his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds' spokesman, Pat Garrett, said Monday that Timon Oujiri was “relieved of his duties” as commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown last week.

He offered no additional information on the leadership change at the facility, which is Iowa’s largest nursing home.

Reynolds appointed Oujiri as commandant in 2017. He oversaw one of the nation's largest state-owned nursing homes for veterans, with around 500 residents and 900 employees.

In December, Reynolds said the commandant and his staff have done “such an outstanding job” battling COVID-19.

