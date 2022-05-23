Watch
Iowa House kills Reynolds' plan to send $55M to private schools

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley speaks to reporters in the Iowa House chambers, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 23, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (Associated Press) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert about $55 million from public schools to private school scholarships will not pass in the Iowa House because of a lack of Republican support.

The plan called for taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend the private school of their choice. It passed the Senate in March but too many Republicans in the House oppose the idea.

Reynolds has said she won't give up and will work to pass the measure next year. Lawmakers are expected to end the legislative session this week, about five weeks behind the scheduled adjournment.

