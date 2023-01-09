Iowa legislative session opens Monday; lawmakers pledge cooperation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa's 2023 legislative session kicked off on Monday. One hundred and fifty elected officials were in Des Moines and about one-third of them are new, in part, because of redistricting.

Republicans are in control of the state legislature for the seventh year in a row.

"I look forward to working with you and your caucus to advance the priority for all Iowans, not just one party or one political ideology. Speaker Grassley, you were spot on. We may bump heads sometimes but I do believe we have a good yin and yang balance here,” House Majority Leader Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Harrison Co.).

Republicans have said that reducing property taxes is a top priority. Governor Kim Reynolds may again seek state-funded private school scholarships.

Also of note: this is the first time Iowa's lawmakers have convened since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

