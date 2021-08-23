Iowa panel schedules 3 September redistricting map hearings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state commission has scheduled three virtual public hearings in September pertaining to Iowa’s proposed new electoral maps.

The five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission voted Monday to hold the hearings on Sept. 20, 21 and 22.

Details on how people can log in will be posted later on the Legislature’s website.

The commission decided to meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the report it is required by law to present to the Legislature that summarizes the public comments.

The first redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16, beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.