Iowa Senator Joni Ernst holds town hall meeting in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — It was a busy day for those in government all around the region, Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who represents Iowa went to three counties, including a visit to Glenwood in Mills County, for a town hall meeting with constituents who could make suggestions and ask questions.

At least one constituent raised the issue on the closing of the Glenwood Resource Center in 2024.

"500 people are out of a job. 150 of the most fragile people in our state are without a home, and my son is one of them,” said one constituent. “Something needs to be done to take care of people who cannot take care of themselves.”

Sen. Ernst was also asked about the ongoing power struggle in the House of Representatives over the speaker of the house.

"I hope that there is quick resolution, whatever that resolution is. I just think for the American public, they're tired of the infighting that's going on. Right now we need to get our act together and we need to figure out how to govern,” said Sen. Ernst. “Not only do we have all of America watching what's going on, but believe me, there are foreign governments now that are watching what's going on in Washington D.C."

