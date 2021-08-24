Iowa state Rep. Bohannan to challenge US Rep. Miller-Meeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state legislator says she will challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks next year.

State Rep. Christina Bohannan made the announcement Tuesday.

Miller-Meeks, a former state senator, won the seat by six votes defeating Democrat Rita Hart. It was the narrowest House election since 1984.

Bohannan says we need less bickering in Washington, and more working together.

Miller-Meeks expressed confidence on who voters would chose saying “our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state and nation are vastly different and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches.”

