Iowa State Rep. McConkey announces retirement

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa State Representative Charlie McConkey has announced his retirement from the Iowa House at the end of his term in 2022.

McConkey has served Council Bluffs in the Iowa House for the last eight years.

“It’s been a great honor serving the people of Council Bluffs in the Iowa House. It’s been an amazing experience for me and I’m thankful to all the wonderful people I’ve met over the years. After eight years in the House, it’s time to retire and spend more time with my wife and family. We have a deep bench of talented, young leaders in Council Bluffs who are ready to step up and serve our community in the Iowa Legislature,” said McConkey.

McConkey retired from Griffin Pipe and operated a small business before being elected to the Iowa House.

