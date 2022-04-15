Watch
Iowa Supreme Court: Abby Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Decision overturns lower court ruling
Abby Finkenauer
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Democrat Abby Finkenauer leaves the Iowa Supreme Court Building with her husband, Daniel Wasta, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments about whether Finkenauer should be knocked out of the U.S. Senate primary ballot and overturned the ruling from a lower court judge that said Finkenauer didn't gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Abby Finkenauer
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:36:24-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination.

The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.

The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

