'It’s all about individualism': With Speaker fight deadlocked, Rep. Bacon decries McCarthy detractors

After six votes, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives still have not been able to pick a new Speaker of the House.

The former minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, was the favorite but has fallen over a dozen votes short through six ballots.

The dysfunction has clearly irked Omaha-area Congressman Don Bacon, a McCarthy supporter, who told 3 News Now he doesn’t believe they are close to an agreement.

He calls the 20 or so detractors selfish and says they asked for too many concessions. He wants his GOP colleagues to come together, pick a speaker and pass bills conservative lawmakers universally want to get done.

“This is irritating because it’s evident that some of these folks don’t have the concept of teamwork. It’s all about individualism, self-centered views and careerism; that’s not how we win, it’s how we lose,” said Bacon.

The group voting against McCarthy initially sought a litany of concessions including plush committee seats and changes to House rules. Yet Bacon says it was never enough for the group, some of whom have said they don’t want McCarthy

“Kevin McCarthy gave them every concession they wanted and then on Monday night they demanded more, a third round of concessions,” said McCarthy.

Bacon floated that he would work with Democrats to pick a Republican, who can work across the aisle, if McCarthy ultimately drops out.

“Work across the aisle to get a bipartisan Republican that has conservative values, but a bipartisan nature in there,” said McCarthy.

The other two Nebraska U.S. House members Mike Flood and Adrian Smith also have voted for McCarthy on every ballot as of Wednesday afternoon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.