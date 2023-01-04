Jim Pillen congratulates new Speaker of the Legislature John Arch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor-Elect Jim Pillen issued a statement congratulating new Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch.

"Congratulations to Sen. John Arch on being elected the next Speaker of the Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Legislature in passing a fiscally conservative budget and legislation to cut taxes, grow our economy, and protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska."

First big change in this year’s legislature, Senator John Arch of District 14 will succeed Mike Hilgers to become the next Speaker of the Legislature pic.twitter.com/hM2RvgMIy0 — Alex Whitney (@AlexWhitneyTV) January 4, 2023

