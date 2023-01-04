Watch Now
Jim Pillen congratulates new Speaker of the Legislature John Arch

John Arch
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch of Papillion, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
John Arch
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 13:38:50-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor-Elect Jim Pillen issued a statement congratulating new Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch.

"Congratulations to Sen. John Arch on being elected the next Speaker of the Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Legislature in passing a fiscally conservative budget and legislation to cut taxes, grow our economy, and protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska."

