Kohen concedes District 7 race to incumbent Melton

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - District 7 City Council candidate Sara Kohen conceded the race to incumbent Aimee Melton on Wednesday.

“I have just learned that, based on the number of ballots that remain to be counted, I will not be representing District 7 for the next four years,” Kohen said in a release. “Running for City Council has been a privilege. Connecting with people and hearing about how they interact with our city government has affected me deeply, and I am honored to have received the support of so many.”

As of late Tuesday, Kohen was trailing Melton by 934 votes.

Kohen said Omaha has “substantial” work to do, such as moving past hyper-partisan politics and addressing climate change threats.

Kohen said she plans to spend more time with her family and will continue to do what she can as a private citizen.

