Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Kohen concedes District 7 race to incumbent Melton

items.[0].image.alt
EditUser
kohen.melton.JPG
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:04:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - District 7 City Council candidate Sara Kohen conceded the race to incumbent Aimee Melton on Wednesday.

“I have just learned that, based on the number of ballots that remain to be counted, I will not be representing District 7 for the next four years,” Kohen said in a release. “Running for City Council has been a privilege. Connecting with people and hearing about how they interact with our city government has affected me deeply, and I am honored to have received the support of so many.”

As of late Tuesday, Kohen was trailing Melton by 934 votes.

Kohen said Omaha has “substantial” work to do, such as moving past hyper-partisan politics and addressing climate change threats.

Kohen said she plans to spend more time with her family and will continue to do what she can as a private citizen.

Click here for more election results.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018