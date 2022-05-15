Large group of protesters gather for Roe v. Wade day of action in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was a day of action for those who support abortion rights.

Across the country, numerous protests were held in response to the recently leaked draft opinion. It showed a majority of the supreme court supports overturning Roe v. Wade.

A large group of protesters gathered in front of City Hall in Omaha. They say abortion is a human right and must be protected.

A speaker at the protest told us the overturning of Roe v. Wade, would have disproportionate effects on people of color.

"The lack of access and reproductive justice should center Black women, should center Black people. We know we are the most impacted bodies when we have restrictive bans so we have to make sure we are continuing to center the folks who are the most impacted," said speaker Michaela Atkins.

Similar protests were also held in other cities including Washington D.C.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.