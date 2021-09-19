League of Women voters hold redistricting rally

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The League of Women Voters and community members gathered for redistricting day of action on Saturday.

All across Omaha and at the State Capitol in Lincoln, members of the organization and volunteers rallied to raise awareness of the redistricting process.

The League of Women Voters is demanding fair, balanced maps that aren't gerrymandered.

Public sounds off on Nebraska redistricting

The organization is concerned the maps that have been proposed are drawn with partisan lines

“We would really like to see the voting districts be drawn without bias,” said Carol Dennison, co-director of social policy at the League of Women Voters. “We're interested in keeping our unicameral nonpartisan and we're also looking to preserve the idea of one person, one vote which comes with very equal apportionment of population in our districts.”

The League of Women Voters has created their own maps using programs that keep a very small deviation between districts. They say their maps look very different than those proposed in the legislature.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.