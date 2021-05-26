Legislature overrides Ricketts' veto on SNAP benefits bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Legislature overrode a veto by Gov. Pete Ricketts on a bill that expands SNAP benefits.

Currently, people making 130 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for SNAP benefits but the new bill expands eligibility to 165 percent of the federal poverty level.

The federal poverty level for one person is $12,880, so somebody can make up to $21,252 and qualify with this bill.

Ricketts said in his veto letter that the measure would create a disincentive for recipients to seek better-paying jobs at a time when many businesses are desperate for workers.

But Ricketts’ veto drew swift condemnation from advocates for the poor, who argue that many recipients are working families with children who are still struggling because of the pandemic.

Thirty legislators voted to override the veto, the minimum number needed to do so.

