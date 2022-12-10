LGBTQ+ members of the River City Mixed Chorus react to Respect for Marriage Act

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson caught up with Omaha's Mixed Chorus ahead of their holiday performance.

It is a place many in the LGBTQ+ community and allies feel they are able to be themselves.

"There is just something so special about a group of people that all have such similar experiences coming together," said chorus member Kaitryn Williams.

But in the minds of many members is more than just their holiday show. It's legislation the house passed called the Respect For Marriage Act. This is something they say is just a step.

"I think it is a first step towards ensuring, that same-sex marriages are considered marriages like every other," said chorus member Mark Van Kekerix.

Kekerix and his husband got married 14 years ago.

"We got married over the river in Iowa because it wasn't legal in Nebraska yet," he said.

But even with this legislation, he fears a day when his marriage gets taken away.

Anita Pecor and her wife Sara moved to Omaha from Minneapolis earlier this year.

"This act is a wonderful safety net but it's a first step and we've got to keep going," said Pecor.

A big part of this legislation is requiring individual states to recognize another state's legal marriage.

"If Nebraska does choose to not recognizes marriages, mine's still going to count and I am really really thankful for that and that is just pure luck. That's what it is," said Pecor.

That's because four years ago she got married in Minnesota.

"It was such a glorious day and we had the best friends and family come and enjoy the day with us," said Pecor.

But for Williams, who got married in 2021 in Nebraska, this legislation doesn't bring her much ease.

"I don't feel like this act is affecting my marriage whatsoever. I don't really feel any additional sense of security that some people might be feeling right now," she said.

Williams thinks this is more of a social statement, a willingness to take a step and brings her a little hope of a better place.

"Where who you love and who you are is celebrated even though it's different than everyone else because it's different than everyone else," she said.

The show is Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.