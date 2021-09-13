Watch
Gov. Ricketts, other officials discuss child welfare workforce development

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference. On Monday, March 15, 2021, Gov. Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life" and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:46:27-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday to designate September as Child Welfare Workforce Development month.

During the press conference, various officials spoke on the topic, such as Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation President and CEO Mary Jo Pankoke.

The Governor was also joined by First Lady Susanne Shore and other child welfare specialists.

