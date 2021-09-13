Gov. Ricketts, other officials discuss child welfare workforce development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday to designate September as Child Welfare Workforce Development month.

During the press conference, various officials spoke on the topic, such as Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation President and CEO Mary Jo Pankoke.

The Governor was also joined by First Lady Susanne Shore and other child welfare specialists.

