Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs proclamation for Agriculture Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials held a press conference in Lincoln on Monday where they discussed agriculture.

Gov. Ricketts signed a proclamation for Agriculture Week and is declaring Tuesday as Agriculture Day.

He and the guests stressed the importance of the farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, which is among the top agriculture states in America.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska,” said Steve Wellman from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

The average farm feeds about 166 people, according to Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau. He added that 185 consumer products come out of one pig.

McHargue said there are lots of opportunities for youth in agriculture.

The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute will be held in Lincoln in July, which is a week-long event for high school juniors and seniors to learn more about career opportunities.

Those interested can apply here. The deadline to submit the application is April 15.

