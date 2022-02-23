LIVE: Gov. Ricketts announcing replacement for former State Sen. Mike Groene
Nati Harnik/AP
Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to announce the new senator to represent District 42 in the Nebraska Legislature following Mike Groene's resignation last week.
The appointee will be officially sworn in at the event by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican.
