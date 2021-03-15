Gov. Ricketts declares March 20 'Meat on the Menu Day'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts was among speakers at Frank Stoysich Meats on Monday as part of an effort to declare March 20 Meat on the Menu Day in Nebraska.

Meat on the Menu Day encourages Nebraskans to purchase and eat meat to demonstrate support for Nebraska agriculture, while highlighting the role of meat in a healthy diet.

The declaration is in response to “MeatOUT” Day, a promotion sponsored by people working to end meat consumption and animal agriculture.

In addition to Ricketts, the following people also spoke Monday:

Steve Wellman – Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director

Amber Pankonin – Registered Dietitian/Personal Chef, Stirlist.com

Mark McHargue – Nebraska Farm Bureau President

Ansley Fellers – Nebraska Grocery Industry Association Executive Director

Bill Rhea – Nebraska Cattlemen President

Al Juhnke – Nebraska Pork Producers Executive Director

John Wade – Nebraska Restaurant Association President

