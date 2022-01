LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference on Monday to promote wellness through exercise and a healthy diet.

Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone is joining Ricketts, as well as Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik.

Following the brief press conference, the annual Governor's Walk will take place at the Capitol.

