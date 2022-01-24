Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Gov. Ricketts holds press conference on “School Choice Week” in Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference. On Monday, March 15, 2021, Gov. Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life" and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 10:50:53-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference Monday to proclaim "School Choice Week" in Nebraska.

Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018