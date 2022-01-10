Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, members of statewide water committee nicknamed STAR WARS, announce major water policy proposals

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE: Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke on Wednesday about how current labor data could impact future decisions about unemployment.
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:33:22-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce plans regarding Nebraska's water resources. He is joined by members of the Legislature's Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) Special Committee for the media event in the Nebraska State Capitol.

Also joining Ricketts and the members of STAR WARS will be Attorney Gen. Doug Peterson as well as Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers.

Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018