LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, members of statewide water committee nicknamed STAR WARS, announce major water policy proposals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce plans regarding Nebraska's water resources. He is joined by members of the Legislature's Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) Special Committee for the media event in the Nebraska State Capitol.

Also joining Ricketts and the members of STAR WARS will be Attorney Gen. Doug Peterson as well as Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers.

