Gov. Ricketts, others announce initiative to reconnect Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore held a press conference to announce an initiative to reconnect Nebraskans to relationships, activities, and service opportunities temporarily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks joined the Governor and First Lady to encourage Nebraskans to get out and enjoy what the state has to offer this summer.

