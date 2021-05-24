Watch
Gov. Ricketts, others announce initiative to reconnect Nebraska

Nati Harnik/AP
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore are holding a press conference to announce an initiative to reconnect Nebraska.
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:45:50-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore held a press conference to announce an initiative to reconnect Nebraskans to relationships, activities, and service opportunities temporarily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks joined the Governor and First Lady to encourage Nebraskans to get out and enjoy what the state has to offer this summer.

Watch their remarks below or on our Facebook page.

