LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith, and Kevin Bagley, Director of the DHHS Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care, will honor outstanding Medicaid providers as part of the 2021 Nebraska Medicaid Provider Awards.

Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.