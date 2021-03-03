Gov. Ricketts, health officials outline plans for Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials discussed the COVID-19 vaccine timeline during a press conference Wednesday, saying the state is gradually moving towards Phase 2A.

Phase 1C is expected to begin in mid-March and includes people in group settings like homeless shelters, corrections and residential treatment centers.

Phase 2A is expected to start in April, according to the state’s tentative vaccination timeline. The transition of phases depends on where residents are located in the state, how many individuals sign up to be vaccinated and how many doses of vaccines Nebraska receives.

According to Angie Ling, Incident Commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Phase 2A will involve those aged 50-64 and individuals who are considered high-risk. Age will still be prioritized in this phase.

Approximately 10% of vaccines will be allotted for those who are high-risk regardless of age in Phase 2A. The phase will allow medical providers to work with local health directors to get high-risk individuals vaccinated in that phase.

Healthcare providers will identify appropriate patients and will work with local health departments for scheduling vaccines. Not all medical conditions are the same, which is why the medical community’s input is needed.

Additionally, Gov. Ricketts announced applications for 2021’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grants are being accepted now until May 16. Visit this website for more information.

