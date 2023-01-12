LIVE: Nebraska Gov. Pillen selects former Gov. Pete Ricketts as appointee to the U.S. Senate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen selected former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts as his appointee to the U.S. Senate on Thursday in Lincoln.

The vacancy was created after U.S. Senator Ben Sasse departed the position after being selected as the next president of the University of Florida.

The appointment becomes effective on Thursday.

