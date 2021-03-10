Ricketts: Portions of the state will move to phase 2A in coming weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic along with other topics.

In the coming weeks, Ricketts said that some health departments will begin to make the move to the next phase of the state’s vaccination plan. The next phase, 2A, will focus on people ages 50-64.

When asked why the state would not be adopting CDC guidance to vaccinate high-risk patients who do not fit into age groups that are being made a priority, Ricketts said Nebraska would continue to focus on Nebraska data and move on to those people once phase 2A is complete.

The state is also continuing to refine its COVID-19 vaccine tracking system. Data between the state’s system is being shared between local health departments and vice versa said Department of Health and Human Services Chief Information Officer Laurie Snyder.

People who have not already signed up for the vaccination can do so at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/en-US/ . People who visit the site have the option to view it in Spanish as well. Those who don’t have internet access or speak another language can register by calling (833)-998-2275.

In addition to the governor and Snyder, representatives from Becton Dickinson also spoke about the challenges the medical supply company has faced during the pandemic. The company hired additional employees and ramped up production to produce an additional billion syringes for vaccinations as well as rapid-test supplies.

