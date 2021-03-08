Results of Nebraska ethanol study released, new DMV services announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference Monday where he and other officials discussed a rollout of new DMV services and an ethanol study conducted in the state.

The E30 demonstration project, which started in 2019 and was approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, studied the use of higher ethanol blends in conventional vehicles.

In the study, E30 was used in a variety of state vehicles and in some with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Monitors were installed on the vehicles to track how E30 worked. Data was extracted and worked with by UNL researchers to analyze the effects of E30.

Gov. Ricketts said E30 would help the environment by reducing carbon black emissions from tailpipes by 40%. Officials added the use of higher ethanol blends in vehicles would also help Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

Results of the study found that there were no observable negative impacts on vehicles that used E30; however, E30 has not yet been approved for use in non-fuel flex vehicles. The full report will be released to the public at a later time.

Additionally, three new state Department of Motor Vehicle services were announced, designed to save users time.

One service involves e-fleet management, which would allow businesses who own 25 or more vehicles to renew registration in one transaction.

E-dealer services were announced, which provides a way for dealers and insurance companies to electronically get vehicle titles to customers. This service will reduce the time it takes to get titles issued and helps businesses sell vehicles more quickly.

Real-time electronic submissions of SR22 forms were also announced, which are documents required to be filed by insurance companies to get licenses reinstated. Previously, the process was done by mail. Through electronic submissions, licenses can be immediately reinstated.

