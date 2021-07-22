Watch
LIVE: Ricketts, NSP discussing work troopers did on deployment to Texas

Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol don't yet know if Texas will reimburse Nebraska taxpayers for the troopers' time in Texas.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 22, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference to welcome home Nebraska State Troopers.

About two dozen troopers were recently sent to Texas to help manage the southern border.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc will join Ricketts to discuss what was accomplished during the deployment.

ALSO SEE: Border security or political stunt? Ricketts, critics discuss Nebraska state troopers in Texas

