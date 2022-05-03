Metro providing free bus rides to polling locations on Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metro is providing free rides on Election Day with the help of the “Bus to Ballot” event on May 10 for the City of Omaha Primary Election.

According to a press release, rides on Metro, ORBT buses and MOBY paratransit vans will be fare-free for all riders to provide access to polling places.

This would also be the fourth time this event has taken place since starting in 2016.

“By providing free transit on Election Day, Metro is working to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to participating in the democratic process,” said Metro’s CEO Lauren Cencic in the release. “We’re proud to have an opportunity to support our riders’ civic engagement.”

For more information about the event or to see a map of the Douglas County polling locations, visit Metro’s website.

