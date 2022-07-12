Mike Flood sworn in as Nebraska's 1st District Congressman

WASHINGTON — Tuesday marked a change for thousands of Nebraskans. For the first time in more than three months, those living in Nebraska's 1st District will have a representative in Congress.

Former State Sen. Mike Flood officially became a congressman after a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. On Monday, he submitted his formal resignation as a state senator.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will pick Flood's replacement in the Unicameral based on applications, which were due last Friday.

