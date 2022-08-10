Mike Flood tours Lincoln buisnesses on Tuesday, criticizes Biden

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — While President Biden celebrated signing the "CHIPS" Act, Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood stopped in Lincoln Tuesday to criticize the current administration.

He took aim at inflation and the economy while touring several large Lincoln employers. Those businesses included Kawasaki Motors, Hudl and Olsson.

Flood says he plans to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act accusing it of including major tax hikes while increasing reliance on China.

While touring he touted his focus on American goods.

"But it starts with supporting businesses in our community, making sure that the people creating the jobs are in an environment where they can create more. That we are easy to work with. And that we secure not only our supply chains and make sure that we can move product around the world, but that we open new markets for American products. I think they're tone deaf. Like we cannot afford this as Americans," said Flood.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate earlier in the week.

