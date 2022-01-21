Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Missouri Senate candidate ad falsely claims stolen election

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then Missouri Republican Representative-elect Billy Long speaks to supporters at an election-night rally in Springfield, Mo. Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Billy Long
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 19:00:20-05

A Republican congressman running for U.S. Senate in Missouri has released a 30-second ad that falsely claims the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

Billy Long represents a southwestern Missouri district in the U.S. House. He's among several candidates seeking the GOP nomination in 2022 for the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking a third term.

In the ad, Long cites his early support of Trump. But he says the Democrats “rigged the election.” Several courts along with federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018