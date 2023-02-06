Moral Monday Iowa group takes aim at bills deemed 'anti-LGBTQ+'

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Moral Mondays Iowa has recently taken aim at bills that are deemed "anti- LGBTQ+" that have been proposed in the state legislature this session.

One Iowa Action and Rep. Eleanor Levin, a Democrat, highlighted bills including the so-called "Don't say gay" and "Don't say trans" bills as well as others that could impact civil rights and education.

"All of these fit in either the censorship or surveillance camp. I think grouping them together, we could roughly call them the Big Brother bills. It's like somebody read 1984 and said 'Hey, isn't this a swell idea, can we put it in the Iowa education system?' That's what you're going to see over, and over, and over again with this entire list of bills," said Keenan Crow, One Iowa.

Moral Mondays Iowa is a project that dates back to 2015 and currently has the support of 30 progressive Iowa groups.

Watch the full press conference above.

