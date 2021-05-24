Muhlbauer announces bid to represent Iowa in U.S. Senate

MANNING, Ia. (KMTV) — A fifth-generation family farmer is launching a bid to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate. Dave Muhlbauer, a lifelong Iowan, announced his candidacy on Monday.

Muhlbauer, the former Vice Chairman of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, is vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley, who is up for re-election in 2022.

"Iowa has been my home all my life. This is where I live, where I grew up, where I’m raising my family," Muhlbauer said in a video announcing his run. "Having the grassroots connection to Iowa and its soil is who I am. It’s why I’m running for Senate."

The Democrat wants to expand access to health care, expand technologies like broadband and fiber optic internet, combat climate change through sustainable agriculture, and raise wages.

The 87-year-old Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 1981. He has not yet announced re-election plans, saying earlier this year that he would make that decision "sometime in September, October, or November."

Muhlbauer plans to make campaign stops across Iowa in the coming days, including events in Mason City, Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City.

