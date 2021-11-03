Watch
Neal Smith, Iowa's longest-serving US House member, dies

Steve Pope/AP
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Richardson speaks to former U.S. Congressman Neal Smith at the Polk County Fall Dinner, Friday, Oct. 19, 2007, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Steve Pope)
Bill Richardson & Neal Smith
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 15:49:57-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died. He was 101.

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa's long-serving U.S. House member.

Smith was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created much-used lakes for recreation.

