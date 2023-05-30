Nebraska ACLU suing the state on behalf of Planned Parenthood over the 'Let Them Grow Act'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the ACLU and the ACLU of Nebraska announced that the organization is suing the State of Nebraska over the passage of the "Let Them Grow Act," which restricts abortion and gender-affirming care in the state.

According to the ACLU, the Nebraska constitution contains the language, “No bill shall contain more than one subject.” It is basing the legal challenge to the bill based on that clause.

Here's what the ACLU said, in part, in its press release:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and ACLU of Nebraska are representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPH) and Dr. Sarah Traxler in the case. Traxler is the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States and a physician who provides abortion. The lawsuit was filed in a state trial court in Lancaster County this morning.

The groups are seeking a court order blocking enforcement of the new restrictions, which were combined in a bill called LB 574, and declaring them unconstitutional on the basis that they pertain to two distinct subjects. Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 574 into law last week. In addition to its request for a permanent injunction, the lawsuit also asks for preliminary injunctive relief to block enforcement of the restrictions while litigation is pending.

Today’s filing follows a hurried legislative effort to enact new limits on abortion access and gender-related care. After a failed attempt to pass a near-total abortion ban earlier this year, Sen. Ben Hansen introduced an abortion ban amendment to a proposed ban on gender-related care for trans youth. The amendment banned abortion care just 12 weeks after a patient’s last period. Just under three weeks later, senators passed the amended bill through its final round of debate, disregarding hundreds of Nebraskans who had packed the Capitol rotunda to oppose the bans and a cosigned letter from more than 1,000 Nebraska medical professionals warning that the bill would put patients’ lives at risk.

The abortion restrictions, which took effect May 23, are already impacting patient care. Planned Parenthood is currently attempting to help patients impacted by the new ban find care in nearby states. If past numbers hold steady, more than 200 patients each year will be impacted by the ban, forced to either leave the state for abortion care or to carry a pregnancy to term against their will and potentially against their doctors’ best medical judgment.

The lawsuit says the state constitution’s single subject requirement is a key element of Nebraska’s lawmaking process that, taken with other requirements, promotes careful legislative consideration and ensures that legislators remain accountable for their votes.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit after being served. The judge hearing the case may take action on the request for a preliminary injunction at any point.

