Nebraska advances drug immunity for sexual assault survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People who report sexual assaults to authorities in Nebraska could get immunity from alcohol or drug possession charges under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 29-6 vote.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, says it’s designed to encourage sexual assault survivors and witnesses to come forward without fear of criminal charges if they had consumed alcohol or drugs.

The bill would only apply to simple possession cases and wouldn’t protect people who distribute drugs or drive while intoxicated.

To gain immunity, witnesses or survivors would need to cooperate with law enforcement.

