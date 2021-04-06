Watch
Nebraska advances unemployment benefit for family caregivers

Nebraska residents who stop working temporarily to care for a family member with a serious health condition could claim unemployment benefits under a bill advanced by lawmakers.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 06, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents who stop working temporarily to care for a family member with a serious health condition could claim unemployment benefits under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval with a 27-11 vote.

The proposal by Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, would allow workers to collect benefits if they left a job due to family caregiving needs but are planning to return to work.

Hunt says the bill will help caregivers who might otherwise struggle financially while caring for a loved one and will help the state avoid costly long-term care services in cases where no one else is available to take care of the person with a health condition.

