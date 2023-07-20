Nebraska among states added to California's state-travel restriction list

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since 2016, California has been making a list of places where state-funded travel is restricted because of legislation in those states. It's grown to 26. California will soon restrict state-funded travel to three more states, including Nebraska.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says it's because of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The Gavin Newsom administration considers Legislative Bill 574, which puts limits on gender-affirming care, a violation of California state law. Bonta said that these laws constitute a "clear case of government overreach." Bonta especially pointed out LB 574, which would put limits on gender-affirming care.

JohnCarl Denkovich with Omaha ForUS, an LGBTQ+ center in Omaha, says the move by California isn't surprising. He says Nebraskans should be aware of this restriction.

"In this particular case, I think Nebraska is reaping what we sow," Denkovich said. "When you are passing these types of policies, you can't really be surprised when others are pushing back because of it."

So how will Nebraska businesses be affected?

Representatives from Visit Omaha were not immediately available for comment on how businesses will be affected, but in a statement said, in part: "Being in the business of tourism, we obviously don't like to see travel restrictions such as this ... And will always strive to be a welcoming community for everyone to visit."

Denkovich says that he wants Nebraska lawmakers to pay more attention.

"It's really important that they also think what the rest of the country and the world thinks of these policies, too, because Nebraska doesn't live in a microcosm," He said.

Nebraska's LB 574 takes effect on Oct. 1 and that's when Nebraska will be officially added to California's travel restricted list.

